ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is going to prison after admitting he took part in home invasions that targeted drug dealers.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Robert Forbes, Jr. was sentenced to serve over 220 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of Hobbs Act Robbery and two counts of Attempted Hobbs Act Robbery.

Forbes admitted he took part in four home invasions in Greece and Rochester between February 18 and March 26, 2020. Prosecutors say that Forbes recruited participants and provided information about the suspected presence of drugs or money from drug deals in homes.

Forbes was also accused of driving individuals to each home and providing firearms for them to use. Investigators said some of the invasions involved people being restrained and beaten with a gun.

After a 13-minute car chase throughout the City of Rochester, Forbes was arrested on April 1, 2020, on West Ridge Road.

The Hobbs Act, according to the Department of Justice, bans robbery, attempted robbery, or extortion that affects interstate or foreign commerce.