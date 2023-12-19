ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who was accused of killing his father will be going to prison, according to the Monroe County DA’s Office.

Detric Marshall, 39, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision. He was charged with second-degree murder, but he pleaded guilty.

Back in January, police said they found 70-year-old Charles Marshall stabbed several times. He died after he was taken to URMC.

Investigators said Detric was identified as the suspect in his father’s killing, adding they lived in the home on Dayton Street and that the stabbing happened during a dispute between the two.

At the time of his arrest, Detric was on probation for a drug conviction and had a bench warrant with the Perry Police Department. Another man, Napolan Marshall, was charged with assault for allegedly assaulting an officer on the evening of the stabbing.