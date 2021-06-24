Man sentenced to over 10 years in prison after distributing fentanyl in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was sentenced to serve over 10 years in prison for intent to distribute fentanyl.

Devonnte White, 29, of North Carolina, was convicted of possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and was sentenced to serve 121 months in prison.

According to investigators, White was arrested January 15, following the execution of a federal search warrant at an apartment on Court Street in Rochester. When law enforcement officers entered the apartment, which was occupied only by White, the defendant dropped two bags of fentanyl to the floor.

Investigators recovered a total of 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 979 grams of cocaine, and 571 grams of heroin from inside the apartment, as well as scales, bags, diluents for processing narcotics for distribution, five cell phones, and $3,954 in U.S. currency.