ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been sentenced in a fatal double shooting from November 2021 on Chestnut Street, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Timothy Brown, 30, was sentenced to life in the New York State Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole.

Brown, according to the DA’s office, was previously convicted of two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the deaths of Tywan Harper, 22, and Malakai Smith, 19.

On November 11, 2021, two people were shot and killed in an apartment building on Chestnut Street. At the time of the incident, RPD told News 8 both victims were found in the stairwell going between floors.

After an investigation, Brown was identified by RPD as being responsible for the double homicide. According to the DA’s office, Brown was arrested for the murders on December 14, 2021.