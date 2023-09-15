ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been sentenced after he was found guilty of spitting blood in the face of a federal officer, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

On May 2, 2022, 30-year-old Raymond Brock was being arrested by members of the United States Marshals Service Task Force. Brock was not cooperating with the arrest and refused to walk with the officers.

Authorities said that one officer was trying to speak with Brock, but Brock was still resisting and warned that he would spit in the officer’s face. He then spat at the officer, which went into his mouth. The spit also contained blood.

Brock was arrested and found guilty of assaulting a federal officer. He was ordered to serve a year in prison for the charges.