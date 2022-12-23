ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who was found guilty of murder and attempted murder was sentenced to 90 years to life in prison on Thursday, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

On October 2, 2020, the Rochester Police Department responded to a Trenaman Street home in Rochester. Police said they found 19-year-old Lysaun Curry dead at the scene after getting shot 12 times by 30-year-old Jonathan Spinks.

Investigators said that Spinks was hiding in the dark at the house before ambushing and fatally shooting Curry.

On October 10, 2020, police say Spinks went into a woman’s home while she wasn’t home. When she arrived, he shot her multiple times. He was then arrested for attempted murder.

“Often you hear myself and my partners in law enforcement speak about the worst offenders committing most of the violence in our city. Jonathan Spinks is one of those offenders,” said DA Sandra Doorley. “Jonathan Spinks deserves the sentence he received today. We are pleased that he will spend the rest of his in the New York State Department of Corrections.”

For both incidents, Spinks was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, two counts of burglary, and criminal possession of a weapon.