ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man convicted of an armed robbery at a cell phone store was sentenced to 84 months in prison, the US Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

36-year-old James Houston, also known as “Hood,” robbed the At&T store on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit in December 2019. Houston committed the robbery with at least two other people — Troy McCullough and Raekwon Fuqua.

According to prosecutors, McCullough went into the store with a mask and gloves on while pointing a firearm at an employee. He then ordered the employee to open the safe. McCullough and Fuqua stole approximately $32,344 worth of cell phones before leaving the store.

Attorneys said that Houston planned the robbery, enlisted McCullough and Fuqua, planned to sell the stolen phones, and conducted surveillance before and after the robbery. The stolen items were found at a Champlain Street home.

McCullough was previously sentenced to serve 262 months and Fuqua was sentenced to 64 months.