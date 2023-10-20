ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man convicted of murder is going to prison after a shooting that killed one person and injured another.

According to the Monroe County’s DA Office, 39-year-old Jarelle Williams has been sentenced to 65 years to life in prison at the New York Department of Corrections.

Officers said that in April 2022, a robbery took place on Phelps Avenue. According to investigators, Williams shot and killed 43-year-old Sharell Brown and injured another victim.

RPD says the victim who survived went to a nearby store to call the police. He then pointed to the house where Brown was killed.

It was alleged that Williams, who was on parole, cut off his ankle monitor and left for Alabama. He was found there and arrested as a parole absconder in May 2022. He was taken back to New York.

Robin Catalano, the Assistant District Attorney, spoke about the sentencing and the victim’s resilience to seek help.

“Jarrelle Williams had no regard for human life and gave little thought to the consequences of his violence,” said Catalano. “I want to acknowledge the surviving victim for his resilience and strength; and the Rochester Police Department for conducting an excellent investigation that led to this appropriate sentence.”

Williams was found guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.