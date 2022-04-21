ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man charged in a deadly stabbing from 2019 was convicted of murder last month. On Thursday he was sentenced by a New York State Supreme Court.

In October of 2019, Black Jewelz stabbed and killed 24-year-old David Oquendo on Bragdon Place in Rochester. Later on that day, Jewelz stabbed a second victim on St. Paul Street, who survived.

Authorities say neither of the victims were known to him.

“Today’s sentence is a victory for justice, given Black Jewelz ruthless actions on October 11, 2019, where he brutally took the life of David Oquendo, before stabbing another victim on the same day,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Black Jewelz’s history proves that he is a violent offender who has no regard for the law. He will no longer be a threat to our community as he serves a lengthy sentence in the New York State Department of Corrections.”

Thursday, Jewelz was sentenced to 52 years to life for assault, murder, and attempted murder.