Man sentenced to 37 years to life in prison for rape, predatory sexual assault, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Anthony Johnson, 45, was sentenced to 37 years to life in prison Wednesday, according to officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Johnson was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted by jury on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sexual act in the first degree, three counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree, rape in the second degree, criminal sexual act in the third degree and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child for the ongoing sexual abuse of two children between December 2014 – October 2019.

Officials say he was also convicted of second degree assault in a separate 2019 incident when he struck the victim with a 20-pound dumbbell.

Officials say Johnson will have to register as a sex offender.

“Today’s sentence is appropriate given the heinous nature of Anthony Johnson’s crimes,” said Assistant District Attorney Sara Vanstrydonck. “I want to thank the Rochester Police Department and Child Protective Services for investigating this difficult case and Bivona Child Advocacy Center for helping these victims. It is the hope of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office that these brave young victims can continue to heal from years of abuse, knowing that Anthony Johnson can no longer physically hurt them.”

“Today marked the last step in a heartbreaking case,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “While we are proud to have found justice for the victims, healing from years of terrible abuse is a difficult process and we hope that today’s sentence can provide some comfort and safety for all of those affected by Anthony Johnson’s horrible crimes. If you know or suspect a child who may be experiencing abuse, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office urges you to contact law enforcement or the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.”