ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 33-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced for the 2022 murder outside of a Family Dollar in Rochester, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Joseph Serrano was sentenced to 25 years to Life in the New York State Department of Corrections. Prosecutors say Serrano was previously convicted by a jury of murder in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the murder of Dallas Cooper.

In April 2022, Rochester police responded to the Family Dollar in Goodman Plaza for shots fired outside of the store. When they arrived, they found Cooper unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Cooper was later pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to prosecutors, Serrano was also shot during the altercation. They add that the Family Dollar was open at the time.

Serrano was arrested for the murder after he was released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.