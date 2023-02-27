A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who was found guilty of a 2021 murder on Watkin Terrace was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday morning.

In December 2021, police found the victim — later identified as 36-year-old Tarrell McKnight shot on Watkin Terrace. Officers started performing life-saving measures before transporting him to URMC, where he later died from his injuries two days later.

The Monroe County District Atttorney’s Office said the suspect, 30-year-old Rashad Albert-Brown, got into a heated discussion and an altercation with McKnight at a family party. Abert-Brown left, but then demanded to see McKnight. Investigators said that he shot McKnight three times.

McKnight was arrested on January 20, 2022 as a suspect for the murder of McKnight. He was later found guilty of second-degree murder in January 2023.