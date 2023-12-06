ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is going to prison for the murder inside a high-rise building on Van Auker Street, according to the Monroe County DA’s Office.

22-year-old Joshua Rodriguez was sentenced to 24 years in prison months after the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Roje Lowry. He will also serve five years post-supervised release.

Back in May, investigators said that Lowry was shot on the ninth floor of the building and was pronounced dead after arriving at URMC. Rodriguez was identified as the suspect in the murder, despite neither he nor Lowry living in the building at the time of the shooting. Lowry had a family living there.

Investigators also said that Rodriguez and Lowry were acquaintances. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.