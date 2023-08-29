ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been sentenced to 23 years to life in prison after a deadly shooting that took place in April 2022.

On April 9, 2022, Jeremy Hamilton Jr. was located on the corner of St. Paul Street and Clifford Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. After arriving at Strong Memorial Hospital, Hamilton died from his injuries.

Investigators discovered that Hamilton was actually shot on Avenue A. They identified the suspect as Trevor Smith III. According to the Monroe County DA’s Office, Smith left the state shortly after the murder and was arrested in Harris County, Texas.

“I sincerely hope that Trevor Smith learns to recognize the value of human life during his time in the New York State Department of Corrections,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Our community is fed up with this unnecessary violence fueled by guns and drugs.”

Smith was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was found guilty in July 2023.