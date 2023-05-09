ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who was found guilty of a murder back in June 2020 has been sentenced to 21 years to life in prison, according to the Monroe County DA’s Office.

On June 19, 2020, the Rochester Police Department found 29-year-old Paris Washington was found dead in his garage on Bardin Street. Officers said that he died from a gunshot wound.

32-year-old Randall Scott, along with Olajuwon Holt, was identified as a suspect in Washington’s death. They were identified after police said they tracked Holt’s location through his ankle monitor.

Both Scott and Holt were indicted for second-degree murder. Holt was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison back in September 2022.

“Our entire community is safer with Randall Scott and Olajuwon Holt serving life sentences,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Olajuwon Holt had an opportunity to become a productive citizen, but instead he and Randall Scott took the life of Paris Washington, who was loved by his friends and family