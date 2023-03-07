ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the men facing a murder charge for the death of a 24-year-old man in 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday morning.

Ronald Brown and his brother Donald, both 47 years old at the time, were arrested back in November 2021 for shooting, stabbing, and beating 24-year-old Armani Allen outside the Rochester bus station.

The two brothers were charged with second-degree murder. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In court, Ronald Brown apologized to Allen’s family for his death.

“I want to say on Nov 11, 2021. It was a devastating situation. I’m sorry for the loss to the family. He was a good kid. Things happen. Things happen so fast. At the same time I’m there for my family,” Brown said.