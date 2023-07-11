ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison after he and his brother were accused of murdering a 24-year-old man back in 2021.

In November 2021, police said that two suspects shot and beat up a man in his 20s outside of the RTS Transit Center. The victim, later identified as Armani Allen, died when he got to the hospital.

Donald Brown and his brother Ronald were both identified as suspects in the homicide. Donald was arrested at a West Linden Ave. home without incident.

Donald originally pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges. The Monroe County DA’s Office said that he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, adding that he was adjudicated “a persistent felony offender.”

His brother Ronald was sentenced to 20 years in prison back in March.