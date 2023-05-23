ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter following his step-father’s killing was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Back in May 2021, William Mason was reported missing from his home in Parma, with his disappearance being declared suspicious. Later in June, an investigation found human remains in a fire pit near his home. They were confirmed to be Mason’s.

Mason’s stepson Lance Mitchel was arrested alongside his sister Dawn. He was initially charged with second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a corpse.

Mitchel pleaded not guilty to the initial charges but later pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He explained in court that he didn’t get to see his dying mother and that his childhood toys were being given away after her death. He admitted to snapping Mason’s neck.

His sister Dawn later pleaded guilty to second-degree obstruction of governmental administration. She was sentenced to time served.