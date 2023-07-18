ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal shooting on East Ridge Road in March of 2022 was sentenced on Tuesday.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s office said Dowdell was sentenced to 18 years in prison plus five years post-release supervision.

Rochester police said on March 19 of last year, 32-year-old Quinn Mair of Rochester was dropped off by a private vehicle at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police say, around the same time, 39-year-old Christen Dowdell arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators said that both Dowdell and Mair were shot in the parking lot of Lush Swigs and Creamery on East Ridge Road, where they were patrons before the shooting.

Officials say Dowdell confronted Mair in the parking lot when they both left the establishment and shot him. Police say after shooting Mair, an unknown person shot Dowdell.

Dowdell was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.