ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Supreme Court has sentenced a man convicted of a 2020 murder on North Clinton Avenue.

Tywayne Ivery, 26, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison after he was convicted of the 2020 murder of 24-year-old Chrishom Youmas. Ivery was sentenced on charges of murder in the second degree, and three weapon charges.

“The murder of Chrishon Youmas is among the worst cases of the senseless gun violence we are seeing in our community,” Assistant District Attorney Michael Caranante said in a statement. “Tywayne Ivery exhibited a complete disregard for human life when he shot Chrishon Youmas and left him to die. I hope that the family and friends of the victim feel justice in today’s sentence.”

On December 11, 2020, Rochester police officers responded to the area of Clifford Avenue and North Clinton Avenue, where they found Youmas suffering from one gunshot wound. After life-saving measures were attempted, Youmas was pronounced dead from one gunshot wound.

The following week, Ivery was arrested for the murder, saying that Youmas was not the intended target.

While Ivery was out on bail on the homicide charges, he was arrested for an additional charge

of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree on August 25, 2021.