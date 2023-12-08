ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man found guilty of murder on North Clinton Avenue has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

The Monroe County DA’s Office said 30-year-old Joshua Williams was sentenced on the charges of second-degree murder, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after the murder of Willie Wofford.

Officers said on July 5, 2022, Wofford was shot multiple times on North Clinton Avenue. After an ambulance was having difficulty getting to him due to the scene being chaotic, he was taken in a patrol car to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he passed away.

Investigators said Wofford was the culprit, but he left New York and went to South Carolina. He was later arrested in North Charleston. He was found guilty last October.

Sandra Doorley, the District Attorney, said that she hopes the family feels that there was justice served with this sentence.

“Although they will never see their loved one again, it is the hope of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office that the friends and family of Willie Wofford feel justice in today’s life sentence and they can continue to mourn outside the criminal justice system,” she said.