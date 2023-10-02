ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who was convicted of murder after a fatal shooting on Lyell Avenue last year has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

In January 2022, police found 32-year-old Charlotte Thomas lying on the road with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

RPD’s Major Crimes Unit identified the suspect as Ammenra Felton, who went to Sugar Land, Texas after the incident. He was arrested by the US Marshals Task Force for the shooting.

Investigators said that it is believed that Felton and Thomas did not know each other and there are no confirmed motives for the shooting.

Felton was convicted last August of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for Thomas’s murder.