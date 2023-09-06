ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison after an armed robbery on Monroe Avenue last year, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

On September 5, 2022, Rochester police said that a delivery driver on Monroe Avenue was threatened and robbed at knifepoint.

Moments after the robbery, RPD said they found the suspect, 32-year-old Orlando Velazquez, in possession of the items he stole and the knife.

Velazquez was charged with first-degree robbery and was convicted after a bench trial. He was sentenced Tuesday as a Persistent Violent Felony Offender for his criminal history.