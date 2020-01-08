Man saved from burning car now arrested for DWI

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who was saved by a good Samaritan and first responders from his burning car in November of 2019, has been arrested for driving while intoxicated during the crash.

80-year-old Robert Erdle, of Canandaigua, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content .08% or more and several traffic violations.

The incident in question occurred Nov. 30, 2019, when Erdle had driven off the roadway and crash his vehicle which became engulfed in flames.

A good Samaritan was driving by, when he witnessed Erdle go off the ravine and into an embankment off Western Boulevard.

He then called the police, and ran down and began to pull the man from the burning car.

Firefighter Ben Cramer was on his way to pick up his daughter and drove past the incident, when he heard the report of an accident with someone trapped.

State Trooper Christopher Braun and Canandaigua Police Officer Anthony Catalfamo were also nearby when the call came in and quickly arrived on scene.

It was the combined effort of a collection of heroes — a firefighter, state trooper, police office and a good Samaritan — that saved Erdle’s life.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and since his arrest, has been released to appear in the City of Canandaigua Court at a later date.