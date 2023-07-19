ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was rushed into surgery after he was shot on Remington Street overnight into Wednesday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that they heard a man was at Rochester General Hospital with significant injuries to his lower body. Staff at RGH told police that the victim, who is in his 50s, was shot at least once.

The victim was taken to surgery, where he was stabilized.

Investigators determined that the shooting occurred around the 300 block of Remington Street. No suspects are in custody.

RPD asks anyone with information on the shooting to call 911.