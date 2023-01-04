ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man remains at Rochester General Hospital after being shot Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD.)

The RPD says they responded to a report of a person shot at the area of Borchard St. and N. Clinton Ave. Wednesday evening at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Upon their arrival, officers say they were unable to locate the victim as he was transported to Rochester General Hospital (RGH) by a private vehicle prior to their arrival.

According to the RPD, the victim is a 22-year-old male city resident who is suffering from one gunshot to his lower body and remains at RGH where he is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are still under investigation, according to the RPD, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.