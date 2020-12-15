Man recovering after stabbing in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – A man is recovering after being stabbed in a domestic incident.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to South Winton Road in Henrietta for the report of a male that was stabbed. “This incident stemmed from a domestic incident between two brothers, both of whom are adults, which ultimately led to one receiving a stab wound in the torso,” officials said in a release.

He was taken to an area hospital and treated for his wounds which according to MCSO, are serious but non-life threatening.

“Early reports of possible gun shots in relation to this incident were later determined to be unfounded.”