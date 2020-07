ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is recovering after he was shot on Thursday night in the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the 36-year-old was shot on Iceland Park and was found on the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue with a gunhot wound to the lower body.

He is expected to survive.

No suspects are in custody, but the investigation is ongoing. RPD asks anyone with information to call 911.