ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man received multiple charges for July home burglaries Thursday after he was found in a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Brighton police said Daniel P. Skillo, 51, was arrested Thursday after their investigation into a domestic incident where a vehicle was reported to be stolen.

Thursday morning, Rochester police located the stolen vehicle with Skillo inside of it. He was taken into custody.

Skillo was charged with criminal contempt in the first degree for violating an order of protection, aggravated family offense, and grand larceny in third and fourth degree.

Brighton police said Skillo was also charged in two separate burglaries of homes in Brighton that happened in July.

For an incident on July 14, Skillo was burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Skillo was also charged with burglary in the second degree and grand larceny in the third degree for an incident at a home on July 26.

According to Brighton police, Skillo was arraigned in court and taken to the Monroe County Jail. Officers said this was due to his predicate felon status.

The Brighton Police Department is asking anyone with information on Skillo to contact them at (585) 784-5171.