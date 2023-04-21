ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man pleaded guilty to weapons charges after he was arrested for the attempted aggravated murder of a police officer.

Back in May 2022, officers responded to a house on Remington Street for a physical domestic situation. When they got there, police say that 32-year-old Donovan Humphrey shot at the officers, causing them to return fire.

Police then said Humphrey ran out the front door and tried to shoot at them again, but no shots came out due to a malfunction. He then dropped the weapon and ran, but was then arrested.

According to authorities, Humphrey was banned from legally owning a firearm due to having two prior felony convictions.