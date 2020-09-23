Man pleads guilty to murder in 2014 triple homicide on Chili Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for the triple homicide on Chili Avenue in 2014 has pleaded guilty.

40-year-old Marlando Allen pled guilty to three counts of second degree murder for the Feb. 22, 2014 murder of Michael Nelson, Jaqueline Simmons and Jermeliah Simmons, who were all found dead in an apartment on Chili Avenue.

After an investigation by the Rochester Police Department, Andre McFarlane, Allen and a third defendant were arrested two months later.

In June of 2018, Allen was ruled not mentally fit to stand trial. Family members reported Allen would have odd behavior and suffered “visions” and “voices” during episodes when he went off his medications. However, in the court filing at the time, the doctor says Allen could be faking some of his symptoms.

Allen was deemed competent to stand trial in March of this year by the Office of Mental Health, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. The office also said Allen admitted his role in all three murder and will be sentenced for 15 years to life. The plea also makes him eligible for deportation.

“I want to thank the Rochester Police Department and the prosecutors before me who have worked on this case since 2014,” Assistant District Attorney Robin Catalano said in a statement. “This community will always remember the Chili Avenue triple homicide. Mr. Allen’s admission of guilt can finally give the family and friends of Michael Nelson, Jaqueline Simmons and Jermeliah Simmons peace.”

Allen is scheduled for sentencing on November 19 in front of County Court Judge Dinolfo.