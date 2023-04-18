ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the killing of his stepfather back in August 2021.

43-year-old Lance Mitchel, along with 46-year-old Dawn Mitchel, was arrested and charged with murder and concealing a corpse in connection to the death of William Mason.

On May 25, 2021, William Mason was reported missing from the Town of Parma. Authorities declared his disappearance suspicious since his car was still at his home.

Later in June of that year, investigators found human remains in a fire pit near his home, which were confirmed to belong to Mason. Police later confirmed that there was a fire in the fire pit on the night that Mason went missing.

Initially, both Dawn and Lance pleaded not guilty to the charges.