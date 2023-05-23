ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and arson charges following the stabbing death of a woman on McNaughton Street, according to the Monroe County DA’s Office.

In June 2022, police said that they found 35-year-old Maribel Diaz stabbed to death inside a car on Suntru Street. They searched for her estranged husband — 49-year-old Juan Rivera.

The next day, officers said they found Rivera inside his parents’ house on McNaughton St. Upon arrival, Rivera set fire to the home, which killed 11 animals. He ran away from the house and was later taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Rivera was arrested and was initially charged with murder and third-degree arson. He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and fourth-degree arson.

The DA’s Office said that Rivera will be sentenced to 25 years in prison, five years of post-release supervision, and between one-to-three years in prison for the arson.