Man pleads guilty to first degree assault in Geneseo Walmart stabbing

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — A Schuyler County man has pleaded guilty in connection to a Livingston County stabbing from June of 2020.

24-year-old Gregory Cunningham pleaded guilty to first degree assault. Cunningham stabbed a 34-year-old woman inside the Geneseo Walmart. The woman suffered several broken and chipped bones as well as nerve damage.

Cunningham is facing five to 25 years in prison.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.