Man pleads guilty to first degree assault in Geneseo Walmart stabbing

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — A Schuyler County man has pleaded guilty in connection to a Livingston County stabbing from June of 2020.
24-year-old Gregory Cunningham pleaded guilty to first degree assault. Cunningham stabbed a 34-year-old woman inside the Geneseo Walmart. The woman suffered several broken and chipped bones as well as nerve damage.
Cunningham is facing five to 25 years in prison.
