Man pleads guilty to first degree assault in Geneseo Walmart stabbing

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — A Schuyler County man has pleaded guilty in connection to a Livingston County stabbing from June of 2020.

24-year-old Gregory Cunningham pleaded guilty to first degree assault. Cunningham stabbed a 34-year-old woman inside the Geneseo Walmart. The woman suffered several broken and chipped bones as well as nerve damage.

MORE | Arrest made after ‘unprovoked’ stabbing at Geneseo Walmart

Cunningham is facing five to 25 years in prison.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss