Man pleads guilty to attacking Wyoming County sheriff

by: WROC Staff

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of attacking a Wyoming County Sheriff Greg Rudolph back in 2018 has pleaded guilty.

Lynn Hall pleaded guilty to attempted murder and faces between 20 and 25 years in prison. He was originally found not competent to stand trial. However, according to the Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office, Hall was treated and approved for trial — which was postponed due to the pandemic.

MORE | Wyoming Co. sheriff ‘recovering well’ after roadside attack

Rudolph said, on December 11, Hall pulled behind him, while the sheriff was on his way to work, and began tailgating him and flashing his vehicle’s lights.

The sheriff, who thought the driver behind him may be in distress, pulled over to help. Instead, the sheriff said Hall boxed him in with his vehicle.

A struggle then ensued where Hall threatened the sheriff with a knife. According to investigators, two people passing by stopped to help the sheriff and he was able to take Hall into custody at that time.

Hall’s sentencing is now scheduled for September.

