Man pleads guilty in fatal Irondequoit hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man charged in a fatal Irondequoit hit-and-run has pleaded guilty.

Vincent Mannillo pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide Friday morning. He was the driver of a truck that struck and killed 87-year-old Joan Dierna last year.

As part of the plea deal Mannillo will serve eight weekends in jail with five years probation.

Dierna was found lying on Bayview Road last November by a police officer on patrol. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she appeared to have been struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the road to get her mail.

An exhaustive search for the driver, including a a suspect vehicle which was ultimately cleared, came to an end in March when Mannillo turned himself in.

Dierna was the co-founder of the Dierna Funeral Home in Rochester.

