ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who shot into a home on Lime Street in Rochester last April pleaded guilty to weapons and assault charges Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Willie Gibson Jr. got into an argument with someone in the home on April 3 before shooting at the house multiple times. One of those bullets hit a 51-year-old woman inside. Prosecutors say the bullet fragment is still lodged in her chest to this day.

Prosecutors say the victim’s 3-year-old grandson was in the house at the time of the shooting as well. He was not injured.

Gibson was arrested within hours. According to prosecutors, he was on parole for burglary and weapons convictions. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of assault.

“Willie Gibson, Jr. had a chance to leave the New York State Department of Corrections and lead a productive life, instead he intentionally shot at a home where people resided,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Gibson is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8.