Fugitive wanted for assault on RPD officer arrested by US Marshals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department have arrested a man that has been on the run since November 2 when he assaulting a police officer.

Chezer Campbell, 30, was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of assault on an officer, criminal sale of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

According to police, Clinton section officers were investigating a complaint of drug sales in the area of Portland Avenue and Grafton Street on November 2.

It was during the investigation that officers attempted to arrest Campbell for possession and sale of narcotics. During the arrest, Campbell fought with the officers — sending one officer to the hospital.

Campbell was able to flee and had been on the run since Monday evening. Where he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force after attempting to flee for the second time.

Campbell was taken to the Monroe County Jail.