ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being shot near the Charlotte Pier for what is the city’s 53rd homicide this year.

According to police, one male was found dead at the pier’s parking lot area just after 3 a.m.

Rochester Police Captain Ryan Tauriello says the victim was in his 30s. Details on his residency or full name have yet to be released.

News 8 members at the location observed several people crowded in what they described as an emotional scene, some of which appear to be family members of the victim.

Investigators believe an argument between a group of people drinking at the beach’s parking lot is what led to shots being fired. Most of the people present at the time fled prior to police arrival.

No suspects are in custody and authorities ask the public to avoid the area at this time. The Major Crimes Unit is combing the area for additional evidence that may lead to the perpetrator(s).

“It’s safe to come up here,” Rochester Police Luitenant Greg Bello said. “It’s as safe as we can obviously make things. But our patrols will be up here, we will be up here extra ensuring the safety, especially with the tall ship coming in, especially with families coming to the beach, along those lines, we will be up here protecting that.”

This shooting marks the city’s 53rd homicide since the start of 2022. According to the Rochester police open data portal, there were a total of 51 homicides recorded at this point last year.

Further details are not available at this time.

RPD investigation a homicide near the Charlotte Pier. Major crimes is investigating. Only information given is that one male shot found dead at the scene. More later on @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/kEzAyVPJTq — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) September 2, 2022

