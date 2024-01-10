ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An arrest was made in a three-car collision that left one man dead and another with serious injuries, according to the New York State Police.

According to NYSP, the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on I-390 North near exit 4 in the Town of Dansville. Roadside responders from a utility vehicle were assisting a disabled tractor-trailer. A tractor-trailer driven by 55-year-old Marwan Bisharat from Canada was driving north and crashed into the disabled vehicle, hitting the two responders.

The striking tractor-trailer crossed the center median and came to rest in the southbound lane. Investigators said Bisharat was operating the vehicle while on drugs.

Troopers said 38-year-old Jason Marshall of Portageville was pronounced dead at the scene and an 18-year-old man was injured and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Bisharat was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while ability impaired by drugs and traffic infractions. He was taken to SP Geneseo.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.