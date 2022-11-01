ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A male in his late teens is dead after a shooting in the area of Weld Street and Scio Street early Tuesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Authorities said that they received a report around 3:45 a.m. for shots fired. Upon arrival, they located the victim — whom police say is in his late teens-early 20s — and was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the investigation, one person was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital for a gunshot wound. Officers said the individual — a male also in his late teens — was shot near Weld Street. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

