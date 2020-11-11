Man killed after shooting on Ketchum Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after a shooting on Ketchum Street, early Wednesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to 67 Ketchum Street around 3 a.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male in is 20s outside of the location — which they believe is a vacant home — with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner just arrived on scene of this fatal shooting in the city of #Rochester pic.twitter.com/q8Vis4T7ua — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 11, 2020

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the murder and is asking anyone with information to call 911 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrocheter.gov.