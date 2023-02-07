ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed after getting struck by a vehicle on Lake Avenue Monday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that around 11 p.m., officers located a man in his 50s who had serious injuries after getting hit by the vehicle. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police during the investigation. Police say that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash and tickets were issued to the driver.

The area of Lake Avenue has since re-opened after the investigation.