ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night on South Winton Road in Brighton, the Brighton Police announced on Friday.

Brighton Police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck near Meridian Center Blvd. at 6:55 p.m. Officers located a deceased male who was identified as Rochester resident George Havens, 26, on the ground near the intersection.

Witnesses state that Havens was in the roadway at the time of the crash. Officers have identified the driver of the striking vehicle, who remained at the scene following the crash.

Brighton Police say there is no evidence to suggest alcohol, drugs, or speed were factors and no charges are expected to be filed.

The Brighton Police Department encourages anyone with additional information should call 911 and ask to speak with a Brighton Police supervisor.