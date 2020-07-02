1  of  74
Man investigated for Boardman Street homicide fled Rochester, tried to attack police during arrest

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man attempted to attack the police who were arresting him for a homicide from May of this year.

55-year-old Dana Smith was charged with second degree murder and may be facing additional charges for menacing and attempted assault after his arrest.

Smith was named as a suspect in the investigation for the killer of Todd Hamilton, from Austin, Texas who was killed on Boardman Street in the Pearl-Meigs-Monroe neighborhood.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Smith fled the Rochester area after the murder. The United States Marshalls Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force was able to track Smith to Niagara Falls and on June 19, he was taken into custody.

“Smith resisted the arrest by attempting to flee, fighting, biting and ultimately brandishing a knife in an attempt to stab the Task Force Officers. Smith was subsequently shot by a Task Force member.  He was transported to ECMC (Erie County Medical Center) in Buffalo, where he underwent treatment for his injuries,” a statement from RPD reads.

He was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and transported back to Rochester. He was booking into the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned on Thursday.

