Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Man intentionally riled pitbull to attack others, then killed dog when it turned on him, police say

Crime

by: Kelly Maricle and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Juan Morena Martinez (WHO 13)

ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) – An Iowa man is in jail after he intentionally riled a pitbull at a party, trying to get it to attack someone, then stabbed it to death when it turned on him, police say.

Juan Moreno Martinez, 33, was arrested Thursday and is charged with assault causing bodily injury, animal neglect-death, two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and trespass. All of the charges are felonies.

The incident happened at an apartment building in Ankeny, Iowa, early on the morning of June 6, according to a criminal complaint.  

Sgt. Corey Schneden, with the Ankeny Police Department, said Moreno Martinez attended a gathering of friends at the building and was trying to incite a fight between people there.

He went and got a friend’s dog, a Cane Corso pitbull, and was intentionally “agitating the dog, knowing it’s[sic] past behavior when worked into a frenzy, in an attempt to intimidate the victim,” according to the complaint.

A woman stepped into the middle of the confrontation and tried to break it up, but the dog attacked her. Police said her arm was significantly injured after the dog’s jaws had to be pried from it.

The dog then attacked Moreno Martinez, who was bitten on his leg and arm before he killed the dog by stabbing it in the head and neck several times, police said.

Moreno Martinez is also being held on probation violations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

