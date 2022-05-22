ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department reported that a man was injured during a shooting on Clifford Avenue Sunday.

Officers said they arrived in the area of Clifford Ave. and Ellison Street for reports of a shooting and located a 64-year-old man who had been shot in the lower leg. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Clifford Ave. was closed to traffic but has since re-opened.

Investigators from the RPD said this is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.