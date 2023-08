ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that occurred overnight into Friday in the area of Hudson Avenue and Warsaw Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, there were multiple people and one 30-year-old man with a non-life-threatening cut to his upper body.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injury. No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.