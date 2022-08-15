ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 40-year-old city resident was hospitalized following a shooting near Emerson Street and Curlew Street overnight Monday.

According to police, officers were led to the area around 1:20 a.m. thanks to a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the scene, they located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

The first officer at the location applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding before transporting the shooting victim to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with further info is asked to dial 911.

