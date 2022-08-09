ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 45-year-old man was hospitalized after a Monday night shooting at the David Gantt Rec. Center.

Authorities say officers responded to 700 North Street around 9:38 p.m. following a ShotSpotter activation. There, they located a 45-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his lower extremity.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. Police urge anyone with additional information to call 911.

There are no suspects in custody and an investigation is currently ongoing.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.